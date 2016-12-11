On the run for charity Award winners celebrate success » Town Team lands shed load of cash FORT WILLIAM’S Town Team has won £12,000 to upgrade its new Parade garden shed.

The volunteers were awarded the money after winning most votes from Tesco customers as part of the supermarket’s Bags of Help funding initiative.

Grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 were awarded to Highland groups, with the Town Team taking home the top prize. Plockton Hostel Garden secured £10,000 and Glenelg and Arnisdale Development Trust received £8,000.

The new shed will better equip the team to run its Adopt a Plot and Community Tool Share projects, run in conjunction with Lochaber Environmental Group.

Volunteer Deneil Smith said: ‘This will help us realise something that would not have been possible on volunteer power and donations alone.

‘The shed will be central and convenient for everyone who wishes to use our community tool share or help with our adopt-a-plot scheme. The possibilities are endless. With this huge budget we will be able to make our hub secure, add solar lights, store our gardening tools and buy furniture to host pop-up events.

‘We will also include a secure donations post to help us continue to fund future projects, including tiered planters and further decorations for our constantly improving high street.

‘We are so proud of everything we have achieved and this is another boost for our hard working volunteers. We will start work on the hub in the new year.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







