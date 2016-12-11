Town Team lands shed load of cash » On the run for charity EIGHT Oban High School students, plus eight mums and teachers, raised an incredible £4,216 running 10km at the Loch Ness Marathon in September, for the CLIC Sargent cancer charity.

Inspired by their friend and fellow pupil Laura Campbell, the runners doubled their £2,000 target for the charity which helps and supports young people suffering from cancer.

Laura, from Oban, was diagnosed with leukemia for the third time in her life, but thanks to a stem cell donor underwent a bone marrow transplant in October.

Laura and her friends began a campaign to recruit more lifesaving blood donors to register on the Anthony Nolan stem cell register and many also fundraised for CLIC Sargent.

Laura received a surprise in the post last month when a letter arrived from Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara, who had put forward an early day motion in the House of Commons on October 25 commending Laura’s extraordinary efforts recruiting donors for the Anthony Nolan stem cell register.

The full motion, supported by 22 MPs, read: ‘That this House congratulates 16-year-old Laura Campbell from Oban who through her campaign, Laura’s Appeal, successfully persuaded 212 local people, including 101 of her fellow pupils at Oban High School, to register as potential bone marrow donors; applauds the remarkable support given to Laura and her family by the people of Oban and Lorn, particularly the contribution of watch manager John Sweeney and everyone at Oban Community Fire Station, who gave up so much of their time to make the appeal such a success; further applauds Laura’s selflessness in launching the appeal despite already having a suitable bone marrow donor in place; commends her bravery given that this is the third time in her young life that Laura has had to fight leukaemia; and sends its very best wishes to Laura as she is currently undergoing treatment in the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.’ The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also received the Anthony Nolan award for recruiter of the year in November.

Over the last seven years, their events have recruited 7,600 people to the register, with 20 of those going on to provide a potentially lifesaving stem cell transplant.

Keep track of Laura, her friends and her family's campaign at their Facebook page called Laura's Appeal.

