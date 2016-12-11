On the run for charity » Mod vlog winners revealed THE WINNERS of MG ALBA’s Mòd vlogging competition have been announced.

Thirty-nine entries were submitted to the Vlog a’ Mhòid/Mòd Vlog competition which asked for short video blogs about the Mòd from participants, supports, judges or anyone involved with the event.

Beth Campbell, 11, from Kilmaluag on the Isle of Skye, won the young person’s single vlog category with her vlog Clann Thròndairnis aig Mòd nan Eilean Siar 2016.

In second place was Matthew Gilmour Wright, nine, from Edinburgh, while brothers Ewan and Andrew Cumming, 13 and 10 respectively, from Laide, couldn’t be separated and scooped joint third place.

In the young person’s vlog series category, friends Katie Russell and Breagha Dunbar, both 10 years old, from Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Inbhir Nis, were crowned winners with an ‘impressive’ series that told their entire Mòd story.

Second and third place respectively went to brothers Rufus and Felix Hughes, eight and five, from Oban, who both based their series on the journey to Stornoway, concluding with their competitions.

In the adult categories, Ricky Hannaway and Alison MacRae, friends from the Isle of Lewis, made a humorous series of vlogs about the Mòd and the judges liked their entries Abair Sealladh! so much that not only did they win best adult series, but also best adult single vlog with Alison’s Sabotage Seòlta / Cunning Sabotage.

Joy Dunlop, ‘a self-confessed Mòd geek’, gave an overview of her Mòd as judge and competitor. Her second vlog, in which she shows her journey to Stornoway, was praised by the judges and got second place in the single vlog category. Her series was awarded second place overall.

Marcas Mac an Tuairneir’s series of seven vlogs was awarded third place and a vlog by Na Cardigans – friends Hannah, Caitlin and Eilish was also awarded third in the adult singe vlog category. Share this: LinkedIn

