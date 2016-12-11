Lismore community explores buying Bachuil House » Harris man is new Lord Lieutenant ‘A WELL known and respected figure’ who has been influential to the work of Gaelic development has been appointed Lord Lieutenant for the Western Isles.

Donald Martin who lives in Stornoway has received the honour and will succeed Mr Alexander Matheson CVO OBE JP who retired last month after nearly 16 years of service.

Mr Martin was appointed clerk to the Lieutenancy in 1997, in 2002 he was appointed Deputy Lieutenant and is currently Vice Lord-Lieutenant for the Western Isles.

During his career, Mr Martin has worked in a variety of posts within the Civil Service, Highlands and Islands Development Board and Western Isles Islands Council. From July 2010 to September 2011 he was appointed as interim chief executive for Bòrd na Gàidhlig.

He was chairman of the Harris Tweed Authority from 2007 to 2013 and has been chairman of Acair Ltd, a publicly funded Gaelic bilingual publishing company since 2008.

A fluent Gaelic speaker, Mr Martin has participated in local, national and European Seminars on minority languages, especially during his time as Secretary of the UK and Scottish Committees of the European Bureau of Lesser Used Languages.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Martin said: ‘I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed by Her Majesty The Queen to succeed Sandy Matheson as Lord-Lieutenant and I look forward to serving our communities throughout the Western Isles in whatever way I can with the help of my colleagues in the Lieutenancy.

‘Sandy has given a lifetime of outstanding public service, representing the Western Isles at all levels, for more than five decades. For the past 15 years he has fulfilled the duties of HM’s Lord-Lieutenant with dignity, integrity, dedication and energy, and on behalf of the community, I wish him well in his deserved retirement from public duties.’

The Convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Norman A MacDonald, has welcomed the news

Mr MacDonald said: ‘I would like to extend my congratulations, on behalf of the Comhairle and the community of the Outer Hebrides, to Donald Martin.

‘Donald is a well-known and respected figure in our community and has contributed significantly towards the work of Gaelic development and Harris Tweed in the islands. He has also been a valued public servant in many different roles, principally on behalf of the islands.

