Town Team lands shed load of cash Harris man is new Lord Lieutenant » Award winners celebrate success OBAN High School held its Duke of Edinburgh Awards ceremony on Tuesday November 22, to celebrate the success, dedication and commitment of the young people who have worked hard to obtain this prestigious award.

The award gives young people the chance to develop skills for work and life, fulfil their potential and have a brighter future. To complete a Duke of Edinburgh Award, pupils need to plan and take part in expeditions, volunteering themselves to help others, improve a skill and take part in a physical activity, and show a minimum of three months commitment for each section. They also need to communicate with adults, collect assessors reports, fill their computer profile with evidence in the form of films, pictures and text, work very closely with others and keep to deadlines.

Huge congratulations to the following pupils who have completed their Bronze Award, many of whom are now working on their D of E Silver Award: Katie Barlow, Ian Barlow, Sandy Bavington, Man Bista, Kenny Black, Christy Cameron, Stuart Campbell, Neve Davies, Rianna George, Isla Head, Emily Hunter, Cameron Laurie, Alasdair Lilley, Kirsty MacArthur, Jack MacGregor, Katie Mcgowan, Ross McLeish, Niamh McQuade, Heanock Mekonnen, Wiktoria Morawska, Brodie Morton, Angus Neil, Benjamin Polley, Ceri Powell, Becky Scott, Eilidh Shearer, Ewan Shearer, Jodie Sloss, Grace Thompson, Alasdair Trafford, and Kelsey Whitlow. Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







