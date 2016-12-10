Speed campaign is launched Lochaber goes crackers for Christmas » Sports group and trust join forces A JOINT celebration took place in Sandwick which saw the planting of 400 trees.

The seedlings have been planted at Ionad Stoodie in Point at an event organised by Point Sport and Recreation Association which tied in with the AGM of Point and Sandwick Trust (PST).

Around 30 people turned out to help mark the start of National Tree Week and celebrate progress on PST’s Croft Woodland Project.

The trees planted – a mix of birch, rowan, hazel, hawthorn, holly and crab apple – will eventually provide shelter for a football pitch.

They were donated by Woodland Trust Scotland and Carol Evans, its director, was there to help with the planting.

She was in Lewis to receive a £29,000 cheque at the Point and Sandwick Trust AGM.

The money is a half-yearly payment to Woodland Trust Scotland towards costs of the Croft Woodland Project, which aims to plant trees throughout the Outer Hebrides.

Carol said: ‘A massive thank you to PST for their cheque and support in making the Croft Woodland project happen. If your dream comes true you will have transformed your landscape. What a legacy to leave.’ She added: ‘I’m so proud that we are working with one of the most determined, resilient and tireless groups of people who have a vision of where you live and where your neighbours live and where your extended neighbours live.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







