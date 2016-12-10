Lismore community explores buying Bachuil House Speed campaign is launched » Power talk at Rotary Club dinner THE Rotary Club of Lochaber celebrated its 66th charter night dinner last weekend at the Alexander Hotel, Fort William.

Top table guests were piped in by the grandson of one the members, while the 67th club president, Paula Ross, welcomed supporters of the club as well as visitors from the Rotary Club of Oban.

Proposing the toast to the club of Lochaber was principal speaker Marian Austin, who until recently was managing director of Nevis Range ski resort.

A club spokesperson said: ‘Marian gave an interesting talk on the new hydro-electric scheme. She spoke of the environmental aspects, and impacts, of the scheme, as well as the expected electricity outputs. She said traditionally, Nevis Range made most of its revenue on dry sunny days, but once this scheme is up and running, the revenue will continue to flow in via the ‘feed in’ tariff system’.

The club response was given by past president John Hutchison. He praised Marian for the drive with which she approaches all her projects, saying: ‘It takes a woman like Marian to be able to see a project like this through.’

Following the speeches, the club enjoyed entertainment and a dance lead by Ronnie Ross, with a raffle and the traditional roll the coin competition which was organised by past president Terry Lee and won by another past president John Goodall.

President Paula Ross said: ‘I thank the staff of the Alexandra Hotel for making the evening so good.

