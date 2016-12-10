 
  »

Lochaber goes crackers for Christmas

on December 10th, 2016
Stallholders at Kilmallie Community Centre fair are, left to right, Jimi Milne, Berit Sejersted McIntosh and Sarah Kennedy.

Stallholders at Kilmallie Community Centre fair are, left to right, Jimi Milne, Berit Sejersted McIntosh and Sarah Kennedy.

CHRISTMAS festivities kicked off in Lochaber last week as people flocked to Christmas fairs.
Kilmallie Community Centre raised more than £700 for its funds on Saturday with candle, cards and crochet stalls.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

People from in and around the community donated cakes, different meats and St Clements supplied a basket of goodies for the raffle.
Ballachulish Primary School also held a school fair last Thursday, where the school’s eco decoration stall made decorations out of recycled items to raise money for St Jerome’s in Kenya, which the school supports.
There was also an event in Roy Bridge at the weekend in the community hall and Ballachulish came together at the weekend, too, to get in the festive spirit at their Christmas fair.

Fort William   , ,  

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts