Lochaber goes crackers for Christmas

CHRISTMAS festivities kicked off in Lochaber last week as people flocked to Christmas fairs.

Kilmallie Community Centre raised more than £700 for its funds on Saturday with candle, cards and crochet stalls.

People from in and around the community donated cakes, different meats and St Clements supplied a basket of goodies for the raffle.

Ballachulish Primary School also held a school fair last Thursday, where the school’s eco decoration stall made decorations out of recycled items to raise money for St Jerome’s in Kenya, which the school supports.

There was also an event in Roy Bridge at the weekend in the community hall and Ballachulish came together at the weekend, too, to get in the festive spirit at their Christmas fair.