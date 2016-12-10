Lochaber goes crackers for Christmas Opinion: Martin Laing urges action to free Billy Irving » Donations flood in for brave Ryan MORE than £1,000 has been raised for three-year-old Ryan Whiteford who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

As reported in The Oban Times last week, community fundraiser and family friend Liz MacMillan began raising money for Ryan and his family after she heard the news.

Liz took to social media on Monday to thank everyone who has helped Raise for Ryan so far, saying: ‘Huge thank you to everyone who has been kindly donating items for our bottle stall on Saturday and our raffles. And a huge thank you to Pamela Hendry and Lorna MacDonald for selling raffle tickets and tablet before the bingo. They raised £187. This morning my daughter Ayla made £20 on Buy Sell Swap Lochaber and donated that to our fund, and Sandra Macfaud kindly donated £36. I’ve sold £9, so altogether I have £252 so far. A great start to our fundraising.’

Kirsty Kyle also raised £500 last week with a ‘pick the number’ and Ryan’s JustGiving page has reached £665.

Today (Saturday December 10) Liz will be running a bottle stall in Caol Co-op. Last week she said: ‘Wow, what an amazing day. People messaging me all day, whether it’s offering to help with fundraising or offering donations for our raffles and bottle stall. This community is amazing and I am proud to say I come from Fort William.’

Hampers, clothes, shoes, bottles and even an oven are just some of the items that have been donated to Liz’s fundraising campaign. To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Raiseforryan. Alternatively visit Liz’s Charity Fundraising Page on Facebook or drop donations off at Beautiful Boutique Hair and Beauty. Share this: LinkedIn

