Sports group and trust join forces » Speed campaign is launched A CAMPAIGN has been launched to stop speeding drivers in a residential area of Oban.

Residents of Rhuvaal Road and those living near Glengallan Road are being asked to sign a petition urging people to stop speeding along Glengallan Road and through the industrial estate.

According to the petition, many pets have been killed or injured on the road, and ‘if the road keeps being used the way it is, someone is bound to get seriously injured’, it says.

Anna Cameron, who lives on Rhuvaal Road, started the petition.

She said: ‘I’m concerned nobody will take notice until something tragic happens.

‘Many residents in the area believe there should be a speed camera, speed bumps or something better than a roundabout and some signs to deter these negligent and reckless drivers.

‘Children often wander onto the road from Rhuvaal Road, where I live. They go there to play. There are a lot of domestic cats who roam the area as well, and, unfortunately, with the road having no speed deterrents apart from two roundabouts which get used as a playground for the speeders, there has been countless animals getting run over.

‘The speeding happens at night time and as there aren’t police patrolling this area most of the time, the offenders know they won’t get caught, so there is nothing stopping them from using the road as a race track.’

Jordan Alba Strang, agrees that the road is being abused by speeding drivers on a regular basis and said that it is unacceptable.

Mr Strang said: ‘The petition could safe lives and stop people getting injured on what should be a quiet street.’

The petition continues: ‘Enough is enough, it has gone on for long enough and something needs to change for everyone.

‘The offenders don’t need to face finding their family pet injured or dead on the road. They don’t need to be the ones who tell their children that their cat/dog/pet is dead.

‘They aren’t worrying about their children’s safety as they play outside.

‘It sounds brutal, but it is the reality for the families on Rhuvaal Road and surrounding areas who have been affected by this negligent driving.’

The area is home to families with children of all ages and is a popular road for dog walkers. Anna Cameron says the community is determined to find a solution to combat the issue, which they claim is only getting worse with time.

So far the petition has been signed by 48 people.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara has raised the issue at the local police office and has asked to be informed if there are any further incidents.

He said: ‘Action is being taken and hopefully something good comes from this.’

