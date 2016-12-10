Lismore community explores buying Bachuil House

IT IS claimed to be Britain’s oldest aristocratic title and church office, older than the Archbishop of Canterbury, dating back to a Celtic saint who founded a monastery on the Isle of Lismore in the Dark Ages, and the only title, besides the Queen’s, to be granted ‘by the grace of God’.

Now one chapter in the 1,500 year history of the Baron of Bachuil and ‘heir’ or Coarb of St Moluag is closing, as another may be beginning.

Niall Livingstone of Bachuil, chief of ‘Argyll’s oldest clan’ Livingstone/Mclea and Hereditable Keeper of the Pictish saint’s Great Staff or Bachuil Mor, is leaving his ancestral seat of Bachuil House on lands owned by his family since the sixth century – and he hopes to sell it for a community buy-out as an island hub.

The 63-year-old Abbot of Lismore told The Oban Times: ‘It is a very hard decision after 1,500 years. If this dream can be realised, then I think it could be the best thing to happen to the island since the arrival of St Moluag in 562.’

Lismore Community Trust’s chair Sebastian Tombs said its AGM had endorsed an exploration of the opportunities, at Lismore Public Hall last Thursday. ‘It is a large project for a small community,’ said the architect and ex-CEO of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland. ‘We are pressing on with caution, but a lot of interest.’

St Moluag was a contemporary of St Columba of Iona – and his rival too, according to one legend. Both missionaries wished to possess Lismore, the ‘great garden’ in early Gaelic, so they arranged a boat race, and the first to land would win the island. As Moluag’s boat lagged behind, he lifted his axe and cut of the little finger of his left hand, and threw it ashore, exclaiming: ‘My witness be to God and man, my flesh and blood are on the land.’ By the time of St Moluag’s death in 592, St Moluag had founded over 120 monasteries across Scotland and converted the Picts of Alba to Christianity.

The antiquarian Niall Campbell, Duke of Argyll, claimed that the Baron of Bachuil was ‘the oldest peer in the realm, being a Baron of the Kingdom of the Scots of Dalriada’. Lismore’s great folklorist Alexander Carmichael thought the Livingstones were the keepers of St Moluag’s 38 inch pastoral crozier, one of Scotland’s oldest relics of Christian art, described as wood once sheathed with metal, probably gold, and dotted all over with marks of pin fastenings. One famous descendent of the Barons of Bachuil was the missionary explorer Dr David Livingstone, whose Lismore-born great grandfather Neil, Carmichael recorded, was the younger son of the Baron of Bachuil, and a soldier in Bonnie Prince Charlie’s 1745 Jacobite Rebellion.