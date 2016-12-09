«  
Tiree girl gets letter … from Harry Potter author

on December 9th, 2016
Roxy shows off her letter.

AS PART of the S1 computing science course, Tiree High School pupils were set a challenge to find the valid address of a celebrity.
They then had to write a letter to their chosen celebrity asking for a signed photograph and some advice for teenagers.
Roxy is the first pupil to receive a reply from her chosen celebrity, having received a letter from Harry Potter author J K Rowling.

Tiree over-60s enjoyed their afternoon tea and entertainment.

Senior pupils helped to organise and run an afternoon tea for the island’s over-60s last week.
A good number turned up this year to enjoy the entertainment, cakes and tea.
The pupils did a great job singing, playing the piano, fiddling and playing accordions.
The guests were very generous, donating £219.85 for school funds. Many thanks to all the contributors to the day.

