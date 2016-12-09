School plan boosted by windfall

A COMPANY hoping to build ‘the first community-owned school in modern Scotland’ has taken a huge step forward after raising £27,000 in shares.

Strontian Community School Building (SCSB) Ltd was established in 2016 for the benefit of the community in Strontian by developing and managing community-owned assets.

The company’s initial focus is the primary school construction project after the current primary school was identified as being unsuitable for long-term use by the Highland Council in 2012.

SCSB says it has agreement from the local authority that it will lease the building for use as a school.

The project is viable if the society can raise £100k in community shares, but they would like to raise the full £600k required as community shares.

So, a prospectus was created, a website built and last weekend SCSB decided to hold a ceilidh where the share issue was officially launched.

Reverend Donald McCorkindale, chairman of SCSB, told The Oban Times: ‘It started as a diary clash between the Sunart Community Company’s annual auction and SCSB’s share launch but it turned out to be a wonderful community collaboration. A great crowd turned out. I couldn’t say exactly how many but the hall was very full and what an atmosphere – everyone was in fine spirits.’

The nominal price of a share in SCSB is £50 with a minimum investment of £150 (three shares) for local members and £300 (six shares) for other members, and a maximum of £25,000 on personal shareholdings.

The share offer opened on Friday December 2 and will close at 5pm on Tuesday February 28 2017.

Mr McCorkindale added: ‘I was updating the website at midnight on Thursday night so on Friday people from the SCSB board, family and community members were able to access the site and buy their shares.

‘Before the launch event we were standing at around £16,000 and afterwards we were up to £27,000. Friday was a very long day but there was something very satisfying afterwards knowing we are now a quarter of the way towards making this project viable.’

Donald explained the event on Friday at Strontian Village hall started around 6pm with dancing and games for the younger ones. A pause in the music followed when guests were informed by various members about the details of the share launch.

He said: ‘The event has given the project impetus. Of course a lot of people are saying, “we will get Christmas out the way first and then see if they can buy share”, which we totally understand, but we hoped it has helped spread our message.

‘On the night, we also introduced Maisie, whose drawing has become the logo for the society, and presented a cheque for £230, which was raised by youngsters who held a bake sale. Everyone is doing their bit and it’s wonderful.’

For further information, visit: on the web – www.strontiancommunityschool.org.uk Facebook – fb.me/strontiancommunityschool, and Twitter – www.twitter.com/strontiancsb