Opinion: Martin Laing urges action to free Billy Irving School plan boosted by windfall » Bid to set up new youth club AN OBAN police officer wants to find premises for a new youth club to prevent bored young people turning to drink, drugs and crime.

In October Constable Claire Brown joined Police Scotland’s new team of youth engagement officers in Argyll and Bute, Helensburgh, Dumbarton and Clydebank. They are dedicated to preventing young people committing offences, rather than just policing the crimes afterwards.

The officers want to break down barriers between the police and young people and are therefore keen to be approachable, visible and active in events on their beats.

In her first two months, the experienced PC Brown has already been busy helping projects around Oban, Lorn and the Isles.

‘We want to open up options in Oban,’ she explained. ‘There is a group of youngsters who are not being reached. They are drinking alcohol and taking drugs, because they are saying they are bored. They are wandering aimlessly, because they do not have stuff to do.

‘We need to reduce the temptation of drug and alcohol abuse by providing them with things to do.’

One way would be to create a drop-in youth club, she said, where teenagers can relax with wifi, pool tables and computer games.

PC Brown is approaching businesses on the hunt for empty, low-budget premises, furniture and entertainments and partnership organisations.

‘Rather than saying there is nowhere to go, let’s work together and get something sorted,’ she said.

As well as the youth club, PC Brown has also been working with projects to provide a new skate park and a midnight football league in Oban, and there will be updates on their progress to come.

PC Brown said: ‘I am hoping young people or anyone with any concerns about young people will come and speak to me about any issues they might have.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







