Argyll misses the boat on Spaceport

on December 9th, 2016

oban times logo

CAMPBELTOWN airport may miss out on a bid for an international spaceport worth £320 million to be located at the former US base at  after one of its two rivals signed a deal with Houston Spaceport.

Glasgow Prestwick Spaceport on Tuesday formally signed a partnership agreement with Houston Spaceport and will take forward the international plan.

Glasgow Prestwick Spaceport will be set to benefit from Houston’s existing agreements with NASA, which enable them to use NASA technology, research and resources in a commercial environment.

Houston will also be able to benefit from Glasgow Prestwick Spaceport’s existing relationship with space launch developer and operator Orbital Access.

 

