Drivers face delays on A83

Motorists using the A83 at Cairndow are being warned they face disruption next week.

Works on the route are planned to begin on Tuesday December 13 and will take approximately four days to complete.

The works at Cairndow are scheduled to take place between 7am and 7pm during weekdays only, and will involve the resurfacing of a section of trunk road approximately 800m long at Cairndow hill.

A convoy system will be in place during the works to ensure the safety of road workers as well as motorists during the improvements. The convoy will be lifted outside of working hours but a temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in place as traffic will be running on a temporary surface. No works are scheduled to take place at weekends.