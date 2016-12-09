Taxi fares could jump by 10p a mile Pupils celebrate St Andrew’s Day » Duncan’s on the ball with whopping cheque CHRISTMAS came early this week for Dunbeg resident Duncan Campbell, 59.

For the Scottish Water service treatment operator has done what hundreds of others could not – accurately pin-pointed the ball in our Spot the Shinty Ball competition.

Mr Campbell receives the top prize of £4,050 and popped into The Oban Times office this week to pick up his cheque.

He said: ‘ I like a wee gamble and I have been playing as long as I can remember. I do it every week and have won a couple of £25 in the past. I was at work and I got a phone call. I did not believe it until I went out to the Halfway House on Thursday at 6am and bought an Oban Times. I feel brilliant about winning, but I feel sorry for the other people who have been trying to win.’

Mr Campbell said he would have no problems spending the cash, saying: 'Christmas is coming up. There will also be a bit of DIY around the house so I must keep some back. I had too many things to do to celebrate at the weekend, but it will probably happen some time this week.'

