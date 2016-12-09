Tiree girl gets letter … from Harry Potter author » Pupils celebrate St Andrew’s Day THERE were tonnes of tartan on view last week in Banavie as the local school celebrated Scotland’s patron saint.

Primary school pupils held a series of events around November 30 to mark Saint Andrew’s Day. Pupils played musical instruments and performed traditional dancing at a concert. More than £110 was raised at a tuck shop organised by P3/4 with the money to be used for a new digital camera. Parents of P2/3 pupils provided baking for the day. Share this: LinkedIn

