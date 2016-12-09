Drivers face delays on A83 Duncan’s on the ball with whopping cheque » Taxi fares could jump by 10p a mile TAXI users may soon be expected to pay an extra 10 pence per mile following an annual review.

The Highland Licensing Com­mit­tee (HLC) has proposed changes to take effect from the end of March next year and would see the running mileage from rising £1.40 to £1.50 per mile.

Credit charges are also likely to be altered in that they can only be applied if the customer is informed of the amount at the time of booking or before the journey commences.

A suggestion to increase the soiling charge from a maximum of £60 to a maximum of £100 has been lodged and members also agreed that the taxi tariff card wording will be amended to clarify that the tariff charged is a combination of both time and distance.

The council said that in reviewing the fares it had taken into account increases in the costs of operating taxis, such as rising diesel, petrol and overall vehicle running costs.

Councillor Ian Cockburn, from HLC, added: ‘Members of the licensing committee have to weigh up the differing wishes of taxi operators with the expectations of the public. It is important that anyone who uses taxis – especially those who depend on them for regular use – checks out the proposed new tariff and makes their comments known.’

Full details of the draft new taxi tariff will be promoted by the council during this month and will be published on the council’s website.

Members of the public will have until early January 2017 to respond to the proposals.

