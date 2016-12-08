Santa needs a wee letter

DEAR SANTA Claus…with just three weeks to go until Christmas, Royal Mail is reminding children to post their letter to Santa by no later than Friday December 9 2016

For 53 years, Royal Mail has been helping to make Christmas wishes come true by sending children’s letters to the North Pole. Don’t forget to tell him your full name and address.

Santa’s team of helpers at Royal Mail help deliver many thousands of letters sent to him by children from all across the UK to one of their most special customers, Father Christmas.

Alex McConnell, Royal Mail Chief Elf, who ensures children’s letters reach Reindeerland at the North Pole, said: ‘Royal Mail plays a special part at Christmas. We are proud that for over 50 years, Santa has allowed us to help manage the hundreds of thousands of special letters he receives from boys and girls across the country.

‘Santa is happy to receive your cards and letters now but because of the very busy Christmas ahead children should post their letters no later than 9 December 2016.

‘Remember to include your full name and address on your letter so Santa can reply to you!’

To ensure Santa receives your letter on time, please make sure you write to him, using the correct address, on a stamped envelope.

Santa/Father Christmas,

Santa’s Grotto,

Reindeerland,

XM4 5HQ

Don’t forget Santa needs to know your full name and address to reply.