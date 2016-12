Gonnae no dae that

FLY TIPPING in Dunbeg is annoying the life out of one residents.

Lise Nisbet, a dog walker in the area, says that dumped rubbish has started to appear behind the new development at Marine Court.

Ms Nisbet said: ‘I’m not saying it the people from there.

‘You find the odd bit of rubbish but not this.

‘The contractors left their old rubbish as well .By publicising it – we may just nip it the bud.’

Ms Nisbet sent a picture of a King-Sized mattress she found on her dog walk today, Wednesday.