Kebabish set for grand opening

Kebabish Curry House in Oban will hold the grand opening ceremony of its new Pakistani, Indian, Chinese and Italian buffet on Wednesday, December 14 at 7pm.

The restaurant will be open for public from the following day, Thursday, from 11am until 11pm, seven days a week.

The award-winning takeaway has expanded its business, having renovated the building next door to its George Street shop. According to owner Shaukat Anwar Chaudhry, the set-price buffet will offer 18 salads and sauces, choice of five starters, four pizzas and 12 mixed Indian and Chinese dishes, along with three rice, three naan, desserts, green tea and a chocolate fountain for kids.

Kebabish dessert parlour will be located in the current seating area, serving Equi’s ice-cream, shakes, cakes and sundaes.