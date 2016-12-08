Great success for world food night

RE-ACT Lochaber’s world food night has been hailed a ‘great success’ after raising almost £1,000 for refugees all over the globe.

Fort William’s Sugar and Spice café hosted the evening, which saw the community come together to cook different food from across the world to raise money for the charity.

More than 40 people enjoyed food from Lebanon, Iraq, Poland, Argentina, Morocco and elsewhere.

Re-Act Lochaber volunteer Lorraine Wheelan told The Oban Times: ‘It was such a great night and we want to thank everyone who supported the event. Special thanks to Katy and Bow from Sugar and Spice for letting us use the space. We couldn’t have held the event without them.’

Fort William student Cormac Dolan and friends provided the night’s entertainment, with businesses also donating prizes for the raffle.

The funds raised will be split between helping to pay for pallets to go to the Greek border and towards Medical Aid Syria. The remaining funds will go towards the Re-Act Scotland lorry which is in Greece right now delivering aid to a camp there.

The charity, which is always looking for more volunteers, puts packs together for refugees, with toiletries, children’s toys and clothes to be sent out to countries where people are in desperate need of help.

Lorraine added: ‘We also collect adult warm clothing, shoes, boots, medicine, first aid, tents, sleeping bags, blankets, toiletries and camping equipment. Tents and sleeping bags are extremely important just now as it is freezing in the camps.’

Join the Re-Act Lochaber on Facebook to find out more about fundraising, volunteering.