Third medical transfer in 48 hours for RNLI Oban

For the third time in 48 hours the volunteer crew of Oban RNLI Lifeboat Mora Edith

MacDonald were called to carry out a medical transfer from the Isle of Mull.

The volunteer crew were asked to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service on Wednesday afternoon, December 7, to transfer a male patient from the Isle of Mull.

The lifeboat departed Oban at 4:38pm for the short journey to Craignure.

Upon arrival, the lifeboat was met by Craignure Coastguard Rescue Team who assisted in the transfer of the man to the lifeboat following an assessment by paramedics .

Upon arrival back in Oban at 6:09pm the man was transferred to an ambulance and taken to Oban, Lorn and the Isles Hospital for treatment.