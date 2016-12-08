«  
Young dancers step out in style

on December 8th, 2016
All those who took part in the Lochaber Dance Platform.

AROUND 300 pupils have taken part in this year’s keenly anticipated Lochaber Dance Platform.

The event, which took place at Lochaber High School, saw three nights of performance showcasing a huge variety of styles of dance and costume.

Banavie, Bun Sgoil Gaidhlig Loch Aber, Caol, Inverlochy, Invergarry, Lundavra, Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge and St Columba’s, and Lochaline Primary Schools all took part in after-school dance sessions, run by Lochaber High, giving them a chance to dance.

An eclectic mix of dance was on show at the event, with Lochaber Gymnastics Club, Ballet West, ConnXion (majorettes), Ben Nevis All-Stars (cheerleading), Bunsgoil Keltica Dannsa (Irish dance) and Nevis School of Highland Dancing taking part.

New to the event this year were the Feis Lochaber Scottish Step Dancers and Highland dancers from the Jane Douglas School of Dance.

In addition, pupils from Lochaber, Mallaig and Kinlochleven high schools choreographed and danced their own routines.

Active Schools co-ordinator Bridget Thomas, commented: ‘Wow! What an event. I’m so proud of all the dancers and everyone who supported them to produce such a great show.’

