Highland company helps council scoop award

A FORT WILLIAM-based renewable energy company has helped a Scottish council win a top industry prize.

HWEnergy was in a partnership which saw North Ayrshire Council receive the ‘sustainable Scotland’ gong at the 2016 Scottish Green Energy Awards for its biomass roll-out programme.

The roll-out covers 15 sites and involved the installation of biomass boilers – the majority in local schools and other public buildings – designed to help the authority reduce its carbon emissions by more than 2,000 tonnes per year.

Bruno Beradelli, managing director of HWEnergy, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with such a forward-thinking organisation as North Ayrshire Council.

‘If every council takes the step to move away from fossil fuels then it will be entirely possible to achieve the vision of turning Scotland into a low-carbon economy and help preserve our environment for the future.’

The prestigious award was presented in Edinburgh last Thursday night (December 1).