Lifeboat to the rescue – not one but twice

It was a busy night for the volunteer crew of Oban Lifeboat who were tasked to transfer

two people from the Isle of Mull in two separate incidents.

The volunteer crew of Oban Lifeboat Mora Edith MacDonald were asked to assist the Scottish

Ambulance Service yesterday evening, to transfer a man with chest pain from the Isle of Mull.

The lifeboat departed Oban at 7:11pm accompanied by two paramedics for the short journey to

Craignure.

Upon arrival the lifeboat was met by an ambulance and the patient transferred to the

lifeboat. After arriving back in Oban at 8:10pm the man was transferred to Oban, Lorn and the

Isles Hospital for treatment.

This was the first call out for our new Coxswain Richard Johnson

However, he was to take part in his second call out only a few hours later.

The second incident of the evening involved another request to assist the Scottish Ambulance

Service to transfer another man from Mull.

The lifeboat departed Oban at 12:45am with another

two paramedics on board. After taking the person aboard in Craignure, the lifeboat returned to

Oban by 2:15am where the man was transferred to an ambulance assisted by Oban Coastguard

Rescue team. He was then taken to Oban, Lorn and the Isles Hospital for treatment. Oban

Lifeboat was then refuelled and ready for service by 2:30am.