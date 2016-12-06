Philanthropy programme helps students

A COMPETITION celebrating creativity and passion culminated last month.

The final of the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI) was held in Lochaber High School on Friday November 25.

Originating in Canada, the YPI is an active citizenship programme that raises awareness among young people about philanthropy and their local community.

Each participating school is responsible for directing a £3,000 YPI grant to a local charity through a unique programme of teamwork, research and competition.

This year’s Lochaber High School finalists were: The Leanne Fund, Lochaber Action on Disability, Lochaber Women’s Aid, Lochaber Food Bank, Action for Children and Lochaber Mountain Rescue.

The panel members were tasked with judging each of the finalists against the following criteria: content of presentation, the impact of the award on the charity and the presentation skills of the group.

Following careful consideration, this year’s winners receiving £3,000 for their chosen charity was Lochaber Mountain Rescue.

A spokesperson from the Rotary said: ‘Congratulations to all the young people involved, the staff at the high school and Margaret for representing us at the event.’