MP urges help for women’s pensions

LOCHABER MP Ian Blackford has once again called for the UK government to ‘listen to the will of the people’ and help the 2.6 million women who face a long wait to reach state pension age.

A long-term supporter of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign, Mr Blackford, led a debate in parliament on the ‘effect of the increase in the state pension age on women born in the 1950s’.

He claimed that while ‘the SNP supported an equalisation of the pension age for women and men, the way it was being implemented by the UK government was unfair and undemocratic, with many women being informed of their new, later retirement date just over a year before they had expected to give up work’.

Mr Blackford said: ‘A woman born on April 6, 1953, who, under the previous legislation would have retired on April 6, 2013, would have received a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions in January 2012 with the bombshell that she would now be retiring on July 6, 2016. This amounts to three years and three months later than she might have expected but with only 15 months’ notice.

‘This UK government has treated the women impacted by changes to the state pension age with utter contempt. Women born in the 1950s have had their retirement plans completely shattered and, as if this wasn’t bad enough, their democratic voice and the will of this parliament is being ignored by this Tory government.’

The MP urged the government to act immediately to introduce traditional measures for WASPI women struggling in the UK.

In the past few weeks, Mr Blackford noted that 240 petitions relating to the matter had been presented to parliament.

‘Instead of forking out for upgrades to the Palace of Westminster and billions on nuclear weapons, the Tories need to get their priorities right and deliver fairness for the millions of struggling women across the UK.

‘The UK government should use the surplus in the National Insurance fund to provide immediate relief to these women who have been badly let down are and due their pensions.’