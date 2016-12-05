Rocker Bryan heads for Highlands

ROCKER Bryan Adams is coming to the Highlands for his only Scottish show in 2017.

The Summer of ’69 performer will take to the stage for the outdoor show at Bught Park, Inverness, on Sunday July 16. This show – his first in the Highlands – is part of his Get Up Tour and is one of just a handful of outdoor shows that Adams will perform in the UK next year.

Canadian Adams said: ‘I’m delighted to be continuing my tour and heading up to Inverness next summer. It will give me an opportunity to perform tracks from my latest album, Get Up, as well as some of my earlier classics. It’s going to be a special show and I hope my fans are able to join me.’

Adams’s latest studio album is produced by ELO frontman Jeff Lynne and features nine new songs and four acoustic versions, highlighting Adams’s unique voice and depth.

The outdoor show at Bught Park is being organised by Inverness-based concert promoter LCC Live, which has recently confirmed that The Beach Boys and Olly Murs will also be performing in the city in 2017, as part of Live in the City.

LCC Live director Les Kidger said: ‘It’s been a life-long dream of mine to bring Bryan Adams to Inverness for an outdoor show, so I’m absolutely thrilled to be staging his only Scottish show in 2017 in Inverness. This is a massive coup for LCC Live, but also for the people of Inverness and the Highlands.

‘It’s going to be a summer of live music in Inverness, with The Beach Boys and Olly Murs performing too, but Bryan Adams tops the line-up. He’s a legendary musician, having sold millions of albums worldwide, and sounds absolutely superb live, so we expect tickets to sell fast.’

Provost Helen Carmichael added: ‘The news that Bryan Adams is to headline the third concert that LCC Live is to stage in Inverness in 2017 is most welcome.’

Tickets are on sale from 9am this Friday December 9 and will be available from www.ticketline.co.uk, or call 0844 888 9991 or from Caffrey’s Menswear, Union Street, Inverness.