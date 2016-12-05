Maestro enthralls audience in Argyll

THE SIGN of a master instrumentalist is often said to be that their playing appears effortless.

Ably supported by young performers from across Argyll, piping trailblazer Fred Morrison held an audience enthralled in Strachur Memorial Hall, effortlessly moving between low D whistle, uilleann pipes and the great Highland bagpipes.

Performing a selection of tunes full of light and shade, each piece was played with a musical mastery born of decades in the vanguard of the piping scene.

His craic was good, too, between selections, as Morrison recounted tales – doubtless told hundreds of time before on stages around the world – connected to the pieces performed. But perhaps his most moving story related to his friend and fellow piping innovator, the late Gordon Duncan, who sadly died in 2005 at the age of 41.

The tales that could be told of the pair’s escapades during the 1980s and 1990s at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Brittany, said Morrison, were many and colourful. Looking out on a family audience, he wisely left it there. He went on to offer a moving piece on the whistle, his own composition in memory of his friend.

Last Saturday’s concert, organised by Strachur and District Piping Association, began with performances from a piping trio comprised of Rebecca Paterson and Mairi Cameron of Strachur, along with Thomas Young from Dunoon, followed by some lovely songs in both Gaelic and Scots by Alasdair McLean of Kilmartin.

After a delicious tea served up by the ladies of the association, and a well-stocked raffle, young pipers Jamie Campbell of Strachur and Ross Conner from Campbeltown kicked off the second half with a lively duet performance.

Many of the young players had rushed from a Lanarkshire solo competition before hearing the results, such was their desire to play alongside Fred Morrison.

The fact that Morrison chose this as the only Argyll date on his current Scottish tour perhaps owes a little to the fact that he has fond memories of the area dating back decades. He recalled accompanying his father in 1975 when Morrison senior, a Uist man, taught at the annual Strachur summer piping school. He also spoke on stage of friendships forged on the solo piping circuit and the accomplished Cowal pipers of the past.

One Morrison composition, though, summed up the evening for many. Filled with flashing fingers and musical gymnastics, his playing of ‘The Hard Drive’ will live long in the memory.

People had travelled from across Argyll for the concert, eager not to miss this rare opportunity to hear Fred Morrison live, and they wouldn’t let him leave without an encore, rapturously received.

This was a real treat and each tune played with effortless musicality.

Fred Morrison’s solo tour concludes on December 10 with a concert in Dundee.