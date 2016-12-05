 
Drivers told to expect delays

Motorists are being warned to expect disruption on the A87 between Auchtertyre and Kirkton as a result of resurfacing works programmed to start this week.

The £300,000 works by Transport Scotland will see improvements to a 1.4km section of the road.

Resurfacing is due to start on Thursday December 8 and will take up to two weeks to complete. The improvement works are scheduled to take place between 7am and 7pm each week day, with no works planned over the weekend.

The A87 will remain open throughout but a 10mph convoy system of traffic management will be in place to allow the works to be carried out safely for the protection of the motorists as well as road workers. The convoy system will be removed outside working hours but a temporary speed restriction of 30mph will remain as traffic will be running on a temporary surface.

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.

