SAMS staff join international Arctic project

THE Scottish Association for Marine Science based at Dunbeg is part of a major new project in the Arctic.

SAMS scientists will be part of the initiative to improve detailed understanding of the processes and impacts of changing climate and to construct better long-term forecast systems for the increasingly extreme weather of the Arctic and the wider northern hemisphere.

The project, called Blue-Action, is a four-year research and innovations effort funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 programme with 7.5 million euros of investment. It brings together 116 experts from 40 organisations in 17 countries on three continents working in academia, local authorities and maritime industries.

Dr Anuschka Miller from SAMS said: ‘Some of our most senior physical oceanographers contribute to the data collection and modelling of the ocean currents that connect us here so very directly with the Arctic.

‘We are also involved in the communication and stakeholder engagement of the Blue-Action project, where we will consult with the people living and working in these northern regions that experience the world’s most dramatic climatic changes so they can influence the kind of information and the format in which forecast systems operate.

‘It’s a hugely ambitious EU project and one we are very proud to be part of.’

Pooling their expertise, skills, approaches and networks, the partners aim to improve how we describe, model and predict the weather and climate on seasonal to decadal time scales in the Arctic and over the northern hemisphere. This information will allow communities and businesses in Eurasia and North America to develop and plan their activities better.

Dr Daniela Matei from the Max-Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, one of two coordinators of the project, said: ‘We will deliver this by synthesising observations, assessing model performance, conducting coordinated multi-model sensitivity experiments, reducing and evaluating the uncertainty in prediction systems and developing new initialisation techniques.’

Project coordinator Dr Steffen M Olsen, from the Danish Meteorological Institute in Copenhagen, added: ‘Working directly with local communities, businesses operating in the Arctic and industrial organisations, Blue-Action will demonstrate new opportunities for growth through tailored climate services. These will give users the information they need to live and work safely and successfully in the rapidly changing regions in and surrounding the Arctic.

‘We are starting today to reach out to the many communities and businesses in the far north to work with us to guide our research direction and to co-develop adaptation mechanisms that will allow them to not only sustain but to boost their performance.’

The project officially began its work on December 1, but the Blue-Action kick-off meeting will be held from January 18 to 20 in Berlin.