Park girls dare to be different » MacPhail’s music: loving life on the Caledonian Canal Early on the morning of Tuesday November 15 we entered the sea-lock at Corpach. This marked the beginning of the final leg of our voyage to Gairlochy and the transition from sea to inland waterway.

The Caledonian Canal is a world-renowned feat of engineering, endurance and hard labour.

Built in the early 1800s by Thomas Telford and funded by the British government, one of its main intended roles was to allow the safe passage of Royal Navy ships between the North Sea and the Atlantic. This was mainly to give the British advantage over the French in the Napoleonic Wars. However, with the Battle of Waterloo ending that series of conflicts in 1815, this primary purpose was made redundant long before the canal was eventually finished in 1822. By then, the project was 12 years behind schedule and almost a £500,000 over budget.

We were, none the less, grateful to Napoleon because even Andrew would have had a job lifting the boat from Corpach to Gairlochy without the aid of the canal. (He had a sore back that day.)

Up the 64 feet of Neptune’s Staircase we went and, with Admiral Lord Stevenson Snr in command, progress was quick and easy. Napoleon would have been dealt with much more swiftly if David Stevenson had been around 200 years ago.

When we were in the fourth of the eight locks lifting us from sea to loch level, Andreas Wolfe, of BBC Alba An Là fame, emerged from the Moorings Hotel and asked if he could film us as part of his report on Lochaber Ideas Week 2016. So the St Olave made her television debut that night. Andreas, who is German, puts mine, and many others’ ridiculous self-imposed mental block to gaining fluency in Gaelic in perspective. Speaking German, English, French. Italian and Portuguese, he converses in Gaelic with the ease and good humour that is befitting of his friendly nature. As people such as Andreas show, learning a language is certainly not complicated but, like many significant progressions in life, the only thing that is stops it is the simple step to take action.

As we travelled further inland, I considered the change from sea, to canal and loch. I have always been strongly pulled by the sea and the feeling of being on it gives indefinable and deep peace. While aesthetically very similar – at times identical – lochs have never had any significant effect on me.

Like love, the sea is at once powerful, peaceful, unpredictable, bountiful, callous, wild, uncontrollable, vast and unfathomable, and it gives and takes away with equal uncaring vigour. In comparison, a loch, like lust, is confined, predictable, shallow, without wonder and never can it quench the thirst for fulfilment that we strive for. There are correlations, similarities and overlaps but one can never equal the other.

However, lust and lochs have their place, and the St Olave will happily hibernate beside the Stevenson ranch until next spring when again she will be released to plough the western ocean in search of dreams. Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







