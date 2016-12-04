Tributes paid to charity stalwart » Island firm reaps reward for research A LIFE sciences business from the Isle of Skye is reaping the rewards of investing in research and development.

Dunvegan-based Gaeltec Devices Ltd received an approval of £331,000 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to employ an R&D manager, develop new products and promote them in domestic and international markets.

As a result, new and innovative medical devices serving niche markets have been developed and launched over the past three years.

One of these is a specialised catheter for the treatment of horses with irregular heartbeats. There is a growing global demand for these throughout the veterinary world and Gaeltec is the only company making them.

Gaeltec has also launched the Cuillin Nanologger, named after the famous mountain range on Skye. It is a portable medical device worn by patients to record physiological information for up to 24 hours. It is typically used to assist in the diagnosis of human gastrointestinal and urological disorders.

Derek Apps, R&D manager at Gaeltec Devices, said: ‘HIE’s support has been essential in getting us to where we are today. Its advice in other areas, including intellectual property rights, has also been of great value.’

Head of business growth at HIE Alison Gainsford added: The high quality jobs at Gaeltec are of vital importance to the social and economic sustainability of Dunvegan and the surrounding area.'

