Trust still on track with land plans » Park girls dare to be different GIRLS from Oban’s Park Primary School dared to be different on a visit to Knockhill Racing Circuit near Dunfermline.

Dare To Be Different was started by retired British racing driver and former Park Primary School pupil Susie Wolff to encourage girls into motor racing and promote the message that gender doesn’t limit your choices. Its mission is to drive female talent in male-dominated environments and professions.

Park’s P6 and P7 pupils reported: ‘We made a hover craft, experienced go-karting, learned how to do a pit stop, participated in a fitness routine and took part in an interview with Sky Sports. Some of us got on the STV news. It was an amazing day that we will never forget.’

The girls also wrote a song and performed a dance routine, called Dare To Be Different, which they taught to the rest of the school.

