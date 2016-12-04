Park girls dare to be different Old soldier in appeal to trace friend’s family » Trust still on track with land plans A TRUST hoping to embark on the largest community land ownership is still ‘very much in the frame’, according to its board members.

East Lochaber and Laggan Community Trust (ELLCT) has been campaigning to take control of around 120,000 acres of land in Fort William.

The land is associated with the aluminium smelter owned by Rio Tinto, which last week announced an agreement to sell its Lochaber assets to GFG Alliance (SIMEC and the Liberty House Group) for £330 million.

After the announcement, John Hutchison from ELLCT said: ‘We are delighted the jobs and the future of the smelter are secure. We have been in touch with Rio Tinto throughout and will be meeting with them and Liberty Aluminium Lochaber in the very near future to discuss our proposals.’

The trust told The Oban Times that a meeting was held last Thursday (November 24) when ELLCT put forward a pitch for what it would like to do with the land following any community buyout. While the ideas suggested stem from the series of meetings held around the catchment area earlier in the year, the trust says it has also looked into the value of the land, what it has been used for and what it could be used for.

A trust spokesperson said: ‘The meeting was very positive. The land has great potential and we are delighted to hear about the expansion plans – that not only have jobs been safeguarded but that there is real ambition for the creation of hundreds of more jobs and to bring more industry to the area.

‘Previously, we were dealing with representatives in Montreal but now we are actually sitting down with the right people and having discussions face to face. That is a big deal.’

The spokesman added: ‘The Scottish Government is keen to back us because if we were to look after the land it would take them a huge step towards their target of one million acres of land owned by communities by 2020.

‘Our aims also complement the idea of Fort William being the outdoor capital and instilling some community confidence in our future. This is an excellent opportunity.’

While the reaction to news of the sale has been largely positive among councillors, MPs and businesses, the trust believes there may still be scepticism from some cautious community members.

The introduction of the pulp and paper industry was hailed as a great thing for Corpach when the Wiggans Teape mill opened in 1966. With it came investment and infrastructure but, when the company downsized and eventually closed the mill in 2005, it signalled an end to the rejuvenation in the Highlands.

However, despite such reservations, the trust believes the social and economic benefits of the promised investment are worth taking at face value.

In a statement, Sanjeev Gupta, GFG Alliance strategic board executive chairman, said: ‘This is a significant boost to our renewables portfolio and will be another major step towards reducing our carbon footprint in metals production.

‘This is a natural next step for us in our Scottish investment programme and is a springboard for wider manufacturing growth, creating many more jobs in Scotland. We are grateful for the continuing support of the Scottish Government and for their far-sighted approach to industry.’

According to Rio Tinto, the agreement includes a payment on completion of £180 million, plus an additional payment of £150 million no later than February 28, 2017.

The plan now for the trust is to regain momentum and continue to increase its membership.

More meetings will be planned for the second week in January where ideas are to be streamlined and ‘serious conversations’ will take place about what to do next.

