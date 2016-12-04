Island firm reaps reward for research » Old soldier in appeal to trace friend’s family A SEARCH for the family of an old military pal has led him to the Bridge of Orchy area – and now he is making one final push to find him.

Alec Sykes, a corporal in the Royal Army Pay Corps, now lives in Wakefield and says while he knows his friend, Captain Alex Menzies, RAPC, had passed away, but hopes to get in contact with his sons.

Mr Skyes said: ‘Early in 1960, I reported to the depot of the Royal Army Pay Corps in Devizes to begin my National Service. I was 22 years old.

‘It was the middle of the rugby season and I soon found myself in the unit and the corps team.

‘I soon became friendly with Alex Menzies, who was a career soldier and already held the rank of lieutenant.

‘We had a lot in common and remained firm friends long after I had completed my two years.

‘Indeed, I was invited to his wedding some two or three years later.

‘This was before email so it was the occasional card and letter we exchanged.

‘Alex and his wife had two sons. I guess they will be in their early fifties now.

‘Sadly, Alex died in his fifties and I lost touch. I would love to get in touch with his family just to see how it all worked out.

‘I have tried several times to find his family but with no luck. I know his brother was a ghillie in their home area of the Bridge of Orchy. Like me, he will now be an old geezer.

‘Looking back, Alex is one of the best friends I ever had. He was generous in every way.

‘He was kind and scrupulously honest and supremely loyal. He had a Morris Minor, but he was a terrible driver.

‘When I call up Alex, I smile. A smile tinged with a little sadness.’

