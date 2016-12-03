It’s panto time. Oh yes it is! Anger over postal surcharges » Tiree fest boosts economy by £1m THE annual Tiree Music Festival (TMF) this year generated £1 million for the local economy, according to a new report.

On Monday (November 28), festival organisers released details of the annual visitor survey and economic impact report independently conducted by Stirling-based MKA Economics.

The report on the 2016 festival shows TMF generated £951,117 – an overall increase of 51 per cent on the 2015 event. The report also states that if taking multiplier effects into account, it is likely that the economic impact of the event has ‘surpassed the £1 million mark for the first time’.

TMF organisers said: ‘It is another incredible achievement by the festival that was only formed in 2010 yet has grown rapidly to become a multi-award-winning event that was once again crowned the Best Small Event in Scotland at the Scottish Event Awards in October.’

Brendan O’Hara MSP recently described the festival as a ‘cultural coup for the island’, commending the directors and team behind the festival for their commitment to the social enterprise event and its importance to the tourism industry of Argyll and Bute as a whole.

The achievements of the festival were raised at the House of Commons in an Early Day Motion by Mr O’Hara.

Tickets for Tiree Music Festival 2017 are on sale now but fans are being warned that discounted tickets sold out in less than three hours last year.

