Tiree fest boosts economy by £1m » It’s panto time. Oh yes it is! Benderloch and North Connel Drama Club present the hilarious panto Dick McWhittington at the Corran Halls on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, of December 8, 9 and 10, at 7.30pm and a matinee on Saturday at 2pm.

‘The club is performing Dick McWhittington exactly 60 years after the club wrote and performed it in Benderloch village hall,’ shared club president Emma Law. ‘Join our hero Dick McWhittington, his trusty cat Kitty as he seeks fame, fortune and happiness to become chief executive of Argyll and Bute Council – an adventure that sends him sailing from Oban’s North Pier to the high seas, heading for Morocco.’

Along the way he will meet many characters, including Dame Senga and her daft son Sandy (played by George Hamilton and Emma). Looking to stop Dick in his tracks is the evil Queen Rat (played by Carol Evans) as she seeks to take over Oban herself.

‘With many obstacles to overcome for Dick along the way, join us to find out what Dick’s fate will be,’ said Emma.

‘There is always room for new members so if you want to try your hand at acting, directing, stage management, joinery, painting, costumes, and so on, come along to the show and leave your details with the front-of-house crew,’ Emma said.

Tickets are available from Corran Halls Box office at 01631 567333. Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







