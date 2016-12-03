Opinion: Martin Laing says pensioner is victim of bungling incompetence » Anger over postal surcharges FRUSTRATION is growing as the ‘postcode penalty’ continues to leave Highland and island residents paying more for parcel postage.

Lochaber man Ranald Coyne, who has lived in Arisaig for 18 years, says the pricing strategies for deliveries in the Highlands is ‘absolutely ridiculous’.

And MP Ian Blackford is now calling for a universal pricing structure on commercial parcel deliveries to stop penalising businesses in the Highland and Islands.

The call comes after the MP wrote to Parcelforce managing director Gary Simpson on behalf of a constituent who was asked to pay a postal surcharge by one of his suppliers near London as they were unwilling to absorb the additional cost imposed on them by the recently privatised company.

Mr Coyne said: ‘Lochaber isn’t the cheapest place in Britain to live and I think this is just an extra burden which people could do without. We are being punished as an area and these companies are making an unfair discrimination against people who are not best equipped to pay an extra loading.’

In response to Mr Blackford, Parcelforce Worldwide claimed additional costs levied on deliveries to the Highlands and Islands were justified as other parts of the UK are easier and cheaper to reach.

In calculating the amount to be charged the UK has been split into three specific areas: zone one England, Wales and parts of Scotland, zone two the Highlands and Islands of Scotland and zone three, Northern Ireland, Isle of Man and Isles of Scilly.

These zones take into account their cost of delivery, with higher prices applied to the Highlands and Islands (zone two) due to distance and difficulty to reach. However, packages being sent from zone two to addresses in zone one do not attract an additional tariff, even if taking exactly the same route.

A Parcelforce spokeswoman said: ‘Parcelforce Worldwide goes further than any other carrier in the UK to recognise the needs of Scotland’s remote and rural communities. It does not apply zonal charges for southbound goods from any part of Scotland in a direct effort to support businesses in the north of Scotland. Parcelforce Worldwide also has a single Scotland-wide tariff for all goods being sent within mainland Scotland. Again this is aimed at supporting customers in remote areas. With all major express parcel carriers in the UK, there is a zonal charge applied to goods being sent from outside Scotland to the North of Scotland. This zonal charge reflects the additional cost of delivering these goods. Without an element of zonal charging, Parcelforce Worldwide would not be able to sustain a UK-wide network. Our sister company, Royal Mail, as the Universal Service provider, provides a universal service offering one price across the UK.

Speaking about their pricing strategies DHL said: ‘At DHL Express UK our UK domestic prices are the same across the whole of the UK, meaning customers in the Highlands of Scotland would not be subject to additional charges when sending parcels to the south of England.

‘The Scottish Highlands and Islands are considered remote areas where we incur additional operational costs that we recover with our Remote Area surcharge. The surcharge is based on the destination postcode for UK domestic shipments.

'Whilst some companies charge based on origin and destination, our surcharge only applies to destination. Any higher charges for deliveries to consumers living in the Scottish Highlands will be dependent on whether or not the retailer passes this cost on.'

