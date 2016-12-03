SAMS responds to report of bomb

A BOMB disposal squad was despatched from Faslane to SAMS at Dunstaffnage last week after a contractor’s remote underwater camera spotted a suspected wartime bomb lying on the seabed near the marina.

But divers returning to the same spot failed to locate the tubular object, which SAMS’ Dr Anuschka Miller said could have been an old gas cylinder.

She said: ‘It probably was not a bomb but until you go down, you don’t know. We did some emergency planning. We have the NHS decompression chamber here and we have students. We used it as an exercise.’