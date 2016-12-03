SAMS responds to report of bomb It’s panto time. Oh yes it is! » Resource centre members are write on THREE members of Lorne Resource Centre in Oban have done exceptionally well after having their stories published in a book.

As part of the Scottish Book Trust’s ‘mass participation campaign’, David Gilchrist, Lachie Johnston and Zoe Sutherland have all had their work featured in a nationwide anthology which was released as part of Book Week Scotland.

The campaign aims to get people writing on a particular subject, which this year was secrets and confessions. The book, titled Secrets and Confessions, was handed out free by centre members to people visiting Lidl this week.

As well as a trip to Edinburgh as guests of the Scottish Book Trust, the trio were also rewarded for their success at the West College Scotland presentation day at Oban Phoenix Cinema.

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for community and culture, Robin Currie, said: ‘I am delighted that three members of Lorne Resource Centre have had their work published in this book. This is a wonderful achievement and one which they should be very proud of.

'The centre has supported the campaign over the past few years as a way of giving opportunities and showcasing the talent that exists within the local area.'

