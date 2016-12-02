Councillors throw budget ball back in public’s court » Street is named after head teacher NEW homes at Dunbeg have been officially opened, with the help of primary school children.

Link Group’s new development was declared open by Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for housing, Councillor Robin Currie.

The £3.5 million construction of 25 homes for social rent began in February 2015, using £1.6 million funding from the Scottish Government and £646, 593 from the council’s housing fund.

Built by TSL Contractors, the homes include one- and two-bedroom flats, two-bedroom semi-detached and terraced houses, and three-bedroom terraced houses.

The properties will all be managed by Link’s subsidiary, West Highland Housing Association. The properties benefit from a biomass heating system and the development has achieved the ‘silver standard’ in sustainability, which is the first project to achieve this accreditation in this area.

In November 2015, Link invited Dunbeg Primary School to name the street on which the new development is built. The unanimous winner was MacVicar Court, named after the school’s long-serving head teacher, Sine MacVicar.

