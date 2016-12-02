Opinion: Martin Laing says pensioner is victim of bungling incompetence

ANN COLTHART’S fight goes on – and is, thankfully, gaining considerable momentum.

Ann is, of course, the Connel pensioner who has been wronged by the decision to allow new housing to be built – in flagrant breach of planning rules – too close to her home.

The retired teacher has said she is to take her case to the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life and has instructed a QC to consider the legality of the process and the hearing.

Ann’s cause has now been bolstered by the intervention of MP Brendan O’Hara and MSP Michael Russell, both of whom have called for the Scottish Government to review the decision taken by Argyll and Bute Council’s planning committee to allow the construction to continue.

Mr Russell was bang on the money when he said: ‘I think there has been a clear injustice perpetrated, and the failure of the council to remedy this when it had the opportunity adds insult to injury, as did the conduct of the hearing at which three councillors were, at various times, asleep.’

If the planning committee members were indeed sleeping, as Mr Russell suggests, that is little short of scandalous. How on earth can they make a decision having slept through key presentations during the public hearing?

Ann deserves the widest possible public support. Her campaign is a multi-faceted and expensive one but she should not be in this position.

Indeed, she is being forced to fight her corner because of bungling incompetence and a refusal to accept the council was wrong.

I, too, add my name to those who believe this decision needs to be reversed.

Welcome news for all

THERE was, understandably, huge relief last week when Rio Tinto announced the sale of its Lochaber operations to a group known as the GFG Alliance.

The new owners, a partnership between SIMEC and Liberty House, paid around £330 million for Rio Tinto’s 100 per cent shareholding in Alcan Aluminium UK Limited, which includes the operating smelter, the hydroelectric facilities at Kinlochleven and Lochaber, and all associated land.

As you would expect, there was a widespread welcome at the news from politicians of all hues, and community and civic leaders.

There had been uncertainty for a considerable period over the future of the plant, but the new owners have said they want to keep all the jobs and have hinted at expansion being a possibility.

While the 170 or so people who work there will be justifiably elated at the news, there is a far wider cause for celebration. For make no mistake: this plant is crucial to the broader Lochaber, Argyll and the Highlands and Islands economy. In a large rural area such as ours, every job is vital as there is a ripple effect through the economy. Local firms and suppliers are also reliant on the plant for their livelihoods, so well done to everyone involved in facilitating the deal.

Soaraway success story

FINALLY, a huge well done to Mull Eagle Watch. We reported last week that the wildlife project had won an Innovation in Tourism Award at the Highlands and Islands Tourism gongs.

And again this week we are delighted to be able to report that Mull Eagle Watch has now added a top prize at the RSPB’s Nature of Scotland Awards.

Mull Eagle Watch, which collected the Nature Tourism Award, sponsored by Sustrans Scotland, offers ranger-led visits on the island to view iconic white-tailed eagles at their nest.

It’s a brilliant community project that has proved to be groundbreaking and has definitely earned the many plaudits heading its way.

