Trust aims to create crofting township » Dozens of dancers raise cash THE sold-out dance show at Atlantis Leisure took place last Saturday, with 70 young dancers taking part.

More than 200 spectators made their way to the main hall for 7.30pm to watch the event.

At the show, there was also a bake sale, which raised £360 to go towards future dance shows. The money will help buy equipment as well as uniforms.

Jade MacEwan, who was in charge of organising the event and who also teaches some of the dance classes, said: ‘It was good. We had about 70 dancers and that was a combination of highland dancers, hip-hop, ballet and born to move.’

Born to move is a beginners’ class and, during the show’s interval, spectators were given the opportunity to go on stage and try out some of the routines.

‘It was a great success,’ Jade said. ‘All the kids enjoyed it. We sold 200 tickets and we also had two dance groups from Oban High School performing.’

All of the dance groups, apart from the two from Oban High School, are classes taught at Atlantis Leisure.

The kids were practicing for this one since the schools went back in August and the next show will take place before they go back in the summer.

To find out more, or to get involved, call Atlantis Leisure on 01631 566800 or email Jade directly jade.mac ewan@atlantisleisure.co.uk.

