Clarkson and company arrive in the Highlands

THE Grand Tour arrived in Fort Augustus this week as preparations for filming Jeremy Clarkson’s new driving show began.

Clarkson’s latest venture with James May and Richard Hammond will see the trio, who previously hosted the BBC’s Top Gear, tour the world with a huge marquee where studio filming will take place.

And now the GT tent has been set up on the shores of Loch Ness, at Fort Augustus.

The show began streaming on online platform, Amazon Prime, earlier this month, with a weekly episode scheduled for the next 13 weeks.