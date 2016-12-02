Crowds flock to lights switch-on

Christmas came to Tobermory on Friday as crowds watched the annual festive lights switch-on, met Santa and did a bit of late-night shopping.

The weather was mild, as a big crowd gathered round Tobermory’s iconic clock tower. The Natural Voices choir sang Christmas songs as everyone eagerly awaited the sight of the Main Street being lit up.

This year saw a marked increase in visitors from all over Scotland who joined Muileachs from across the island. Local school girl Hannah MacLean rang the bell at 7pm to signal the lights to go on – and the arrival of the festive season in Tobermory.

Work had been going on for weeks prior to the event, with all the lights funded by the community and put up by volunteers. Workmates Claire Noble, Kerry Mackenzie and Sarah Padley coordinated and ran the event.

Claire said: ‘It’s always a stressful time of the year getting the lights up, but again we’ve had lots of help from the local community. As well as individual helpers, the local Coastguard, RNLI and fire service all pitched in to give a hand. I’d like to thank them and everyone who donated to the Christmas lights. This helped us replace everything damaged from the bad weather last year.’

Even Santa found time in his busy schedule to visit the town. In the Free Church, he set up his grotto and told children stories and gave out presents.

Speaking to The Oban Times, he said: ‘I very much enjoyed my visit to Tobermory. The Christmas lights are looking wonderful and will really help me find my way back here on Christmas Eve.’

Tobermory’s shops also joined in the spirit, opening late and dishing out festive cheer in the form of mulled wine and mince pies. The Bakery held a children’s gingerbread decorating workshop, Tobermory Chocolate hosted a concert by children from the Mull Music Makers, while the Natural Voices choir continued performing in the Isle of Mull Soap Company shop, whose owner Stuart Cattanach said: ‘It’s been the busiest Christmas late-night shopping we’ve had. There is a fantastic atmosphere and we’ve gone through a record amount of mulled wine this year.’

In charge of fundraising, Sarah Padley added: ‘We raise money throughout the year for the upkeep and repairs of the lights, as well as hosting Santa Claus. The lights deal with a lot due to the elements and the salt air so we run bingo nights and children’s parties to help toward the cost.

‘Next year we are even trying to produce a Christmas single, with the whole town involved. We need to continue to fundraise so we can keep the lights going. We have a great community who get a lot of enjoyment out of them so any help is gratefully received.’