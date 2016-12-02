Trust aims to create crofting township

A LANDS trust is to create a new crofting township on the Isle of Skye with high hopes it will ‘help maintain’ the way of life.

The landowner, Clan Donald Lands Trust (CDLT), has bought three crofting units in Tarskavaig through property consultants Bidwells, with two of the units being specifically promoted at a discounted rate to young local individuals or families who live on the Sleat peninsula.

Jan Wallwork-Clarke, of the CDLT, said: ‘The trust is keen to encourage new crofters to branch out on their own and, by offering a specially discounted rate for young local individuals and families, we hope we can help retain skills and traditions as well as offering a route to a lifestyle and income unique to land management in the Highlands and Islands.

‘We have worked alongside the community to devise a proposal which complements and enhances the locality and we are very excited to offer such a unique opportunity.

‘Croft revenues will be reinvested to assist in the running of the estate alongside the Clan Donald Lands Trusts visitor attractions at Armadale that include Armadale Castle and gardens and the Museum of the Isles.’