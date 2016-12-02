Clarkson and company arrive in the Highlands » 13th adds up to success for maths pupils ARDNAMURCHAN youngsters did their school proud this week when they took part in the Scottish final of the Enterprising Maths Team Challenge in Glasgow.

Third-year pupils Ben Gregg and Alistair Tait and fourth-year students Ella Christian and Kay Christian made up the Ardnamurchan maths team who, after winning the regional finals in Inverness in September, went on to compete in the national finals at the Glasgow Science Centre. The team spent the day puzzling over maths problems and came 13th out of the 64 schools that competed.

A school spokesman said: ‘For Ardnamurchan High School to win the Inverness heat was a great achievement. To come 13th in the final, where all the schools that came higher were much bigger schools, was a real testament to the hard work and excellent team effort of Ella, Kay, Ben and Alistair, their supportive parents and their maths teacher, Mr Aitken.’ Share this: LinkedIn

